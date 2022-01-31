Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

SAGE opened at $38.82 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $88.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

