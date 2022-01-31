Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sotera Health were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 1,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 159,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after acquiring an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SHC stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.26 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

