Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $346,000 Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilltop were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hilltop by 81.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 130,298 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Hilltop by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hilltop by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 126,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hilltop by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 322,959 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

