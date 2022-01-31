Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 740 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Innospec were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Innospec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Innospec by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Innospec by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

