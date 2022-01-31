Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in InterDigital were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 260.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock opened at $67.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $85.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.