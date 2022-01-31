Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,685 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 802,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72,487 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RKT opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

