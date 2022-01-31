TD Securities Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cormark reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.91. 1,062,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.30. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$18.80. The firm has a market cap of C$463.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.