Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood Buys 3,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CEO Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood acquired 3,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $23,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMTI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $362.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.44. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $397,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 892.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,975.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

