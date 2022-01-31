Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TACBY remained flat at $$7.03 during trading hours on Monday. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.