Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $15.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1,450 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The company has a market cap of $795.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,471 shares of company stock worth $3,871,490. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

