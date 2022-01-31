Symbol (XYM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.53 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Symbol has a market cap of $982.57 million and $17.53 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.76 or 0.06879398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,137.34 or 0.99690562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052688 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.