SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

