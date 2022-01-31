SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $558.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $679.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.75. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $435.77 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

