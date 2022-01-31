Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

