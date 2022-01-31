Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $40.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. 360,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,061. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

