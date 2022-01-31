SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 192.6% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.62.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.
