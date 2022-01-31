SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 192.6% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.