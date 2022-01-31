Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 222.0% in January

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNPW stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
