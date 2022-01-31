Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 222.0% in January

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNPW stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solar and other energy solutions. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, which utilize advertising offerings for state and local municipalities. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to public and commercials customers.

