Sun (New) (SUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $143.90 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Sun (New) has a market cap of $143.90 million and $36.89 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.