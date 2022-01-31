Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Gap Down to $9.06

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.56. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 2,892 shares trading hands.

INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

