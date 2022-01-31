Strix Group’s (KETL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KETL. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Strix Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.06) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.13) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.13) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strix Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 377.50 ($5.09).

LON:KETL opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 229 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.26). The stock has a market cap of £488.36 million and a P/E ratio of 20.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.21.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

