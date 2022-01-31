Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $19.48. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 1,714 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $274,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skorpios Trust acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,991,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

