Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 93.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,137,009 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

