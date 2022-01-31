Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

