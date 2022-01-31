Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report $773.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.10 million. Splunk reported sales of $745.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, hitting $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,031. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $178.18.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

