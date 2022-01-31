Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.57.

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 27.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,856. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

