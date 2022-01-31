Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.73. 41,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

