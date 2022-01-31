SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 162,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,607,365 shares.The stock last traded at $41.03 and had previously closed at $41.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,986 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,972,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

