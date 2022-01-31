SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 467,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,529,349 shares.The stock last traded at $73.32 and had previously closed at $72.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 178.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 62,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 235.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

