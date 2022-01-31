SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.21

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

