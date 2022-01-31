Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA:GHYB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.27. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

