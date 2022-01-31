Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $65.52. 102,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

