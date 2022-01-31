Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

TIP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $126.22. 125,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

