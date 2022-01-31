Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 950 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,463. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.18. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

