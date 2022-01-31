Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.00. 711,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,617,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $595 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

