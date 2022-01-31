Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 413,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,687. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $77.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

