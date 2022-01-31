South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Up 65.8% in January

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the December 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,726,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of South Beach Spirits stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 210,885,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,954,430. South Beach Spirits has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

