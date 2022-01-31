South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Up 65.8% in January

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the December 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,726,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of South Beach Spirits stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 210,885,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,954,430. South Beach Spirits has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
