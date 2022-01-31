Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 600,682 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,682 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.35% of Elanco Animal Health worth $52,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,046 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

