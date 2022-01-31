Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,677,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

GTPB opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

