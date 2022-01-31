Soros Fund Management LLC Buys 23,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,172,873 shares of company stock worth $214,563,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Shares of ABNB opened at $143.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.82.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

