Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $22.97 on Friday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad.

