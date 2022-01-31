SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.