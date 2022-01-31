Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDXAY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

