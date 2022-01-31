Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $31.61. 186,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,602,141. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.