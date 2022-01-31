Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.98 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $36.39 million and approximately $47.98 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,587,456,503 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

