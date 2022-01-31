Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.65.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 495,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 459,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

