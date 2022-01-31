Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,080 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 1,080 ($14.57) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.58) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.64) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.99) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.64) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($14.21).

SMS opened at GBX 748 ($10.09) on Friday. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 645 ($8.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,038 ($14.00). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 801.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 856.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £996.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

