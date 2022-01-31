Skyline Champion (SKY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of SKY stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.