SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,685.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $137,260.39 and $29,685.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

