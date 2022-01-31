SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SKIL opened at $7.14 on Friday. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. Analysts expect that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in SkillSoft by 272.7% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 845,329 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $4,186,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $11,194,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

