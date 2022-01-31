Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.33 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $15,836,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 211,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,587,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

